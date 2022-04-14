Tesla Recalls Model X SUVs Over Side Curtain Airbag Problems

Tesla recalls more than 7,200 SUVs after finding that rolling down the windows cause airbag failures

April 14, 2022 — Tesla Model X SUVs may suffer from front side curtain airbag problems as rolling down the front windows may cause the airbags to fail.

More than 7,200 model year 2021-2022 Model X SUVs are involved in the recall.

According to Tesla, rolling down a front window can cause the side curtain airbag to make contact with the A-pillar trim when the airbag deploys.

Tesla noticed problems in December 2021 when testing a Model X, finding a problem with the deployment of the side front-row curtain airbag.

Engineers investigated 2021-2022 Model X SUVs and also used a third-party for testing. The results showed some of the front side curtain airbags didn't meet federal safety standards, although the automaker isn't aware of any warranty claims, crashes or injuries related to the airbag problems.

Tesla technicians will need to replace the left and right frontal side curtain airbags, and Model X owners will be mailed recall letters in June 2022.

Model X owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and ask about recall reference number SB-22-20-003.