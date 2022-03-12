Top Vehicle Safety Picks For 2022

— The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), financed by auto insurers and insurance associations, is known for crash tests recognized as more demanding than government crash tests.
Considering safety ratings are a big selling point for any automaker, receiving a Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick award from IIHS is the goal of manufacturers.
Automakers are even known for redesigning their vehicles based on IIHS results with the hope of reaching Top Safety Pick+ status.
For model year 2022 vehicles, an impressive 65 models received the 2022 Top Safety Pick+ award based on improved headlight offerings, and 36 models were awarded with Top Safety Pick.
To qualify for 2022 Top Safety Pick+, a vehicle must receive:
- Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
- Advanced or superior rating for available front crash prevention — vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.
- Acceptable or good headlights standard.
To qualify for 2022 Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must receive:
- Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
- Advanced or superior rating for available front crash prevention — vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.
- Acceptable or good headlights available, but not standard; vehicles qualify for the award only when equipped with those headlights.
Based on the impressive results for 2022 models, IIHS says automakers can expect to face additonal demands for 2023 models.
“Manufacturers deserve congratulations for the steady improvements they’ve made since we last updated our award requirements, but with U.S. traffic fatalities expected to exceed 40,000 people in 2021, it’s no time for anybody to rest on their laurels. A key reason vehicles have continued to get safer over the more than 25 years since the Institute began our ratings program is that we have never shied away from raising the bar. The high number of Top Safety Pick+ winners shows that it’s time to push for additional changes.” — IIHS President David Harkey
Top Safety Pick+ For 2022 Models
Small Cars
- Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
- Mazda 3 sedan
- Mazda 3 hatchback
- Honda Insight
- Honda Civic sedan
- Honda Civic hatchback
Midsize Cars
- Honda Accord
- Kia K5
- Nissan Altima
- Nissan Maxima
- Subaru Legacy
- Subaru Outback
- Toyota Camry
Midsize Luxury Cars
- Acura TLX
- Lexus ES 350
- Lexus ISTesla Model 3
- Volvo S60
- Volvo S60 Recharge
- Volvo V60 Cross Country
Large Car
- Kia Stinger
Large Luxury Cars
- Audi A6
- Audi A6 allroad
- Audi A7
- Genesis G70 built after June 2021
- Genesis G80
- Genesis G90
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class with optional front crash prevention
Small SUVs
- Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Ford Bronco Sport
- Hyundai Tucson
- Mazda CX-5
- Mazda CX-30
- Mitsubishi Outlander built after June 2021
- Nissan Rogue
- Volvo C40 Recharge
- Volvo XC40
- Volvo XC40 Recharge
Midsize SUVs
- Ford Explorer
- Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Santa Fe built after July 2021
- Mazda CX-9
- Nissan Murano
- Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Highlander
- Volkswagen ID.4
Midsize Luxury SUVs
- Acura MDX
- Acura RDX
- Audi Q5
- Audi Q5 Sportback
- Cadillac XT6
- Genesis GV70
- Genesis GV80
- Hyundai Nexo
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with optional front crash prevention
- Tesla Model Y
- Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC60 Recharge
- Volvo XC90
- Volvo XC90 Recharge
Large SUVs
- Audi e-tron
- Audi e-tron Sportback
Minivans
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Honda Odyssey
- Toyota Sienna
Top Safety Pick For 2022 Models
Small Cars
- Hyundai Elantra with specific headlights
- Kia Soul with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
- Nissan Sentra with specific headlights
- Subaru Crosstrek with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
- Subaru Impreza hatchback with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
Midsize Car
- Hyundai Sonata with specific headlights
Midsize Luxury Cars
- Audi A4 with specific headlights
- Audi A5 Sportback with specific headlights
- BMW 2 series Gran Coupe with specific headlights
- BMW 3 series with specific headlights
Large Car
- Toyota Avalon with specific headlights
Small SUVs
- Buick Encore GX with specific headlights
- Ford Escape with specific headlights
- Honda CR-V with specific headlights
- Hyundai Venue with specific headlights
- Kia Seltos with specific headlights
- Kia Sportage with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
- Lexus UX with specific headlights
- Lincoln Corsair with specific headlights
- Toyota C-HR with specific headlights
- Toyota Venza with specific headlights
Midsize SUVs
- Ford Edge with specific headlights
- Ford Mustang Mach-E with specific headlights
- Kia Sorento with specific headlights
- Kia Telluride with specific headlights
Midsize Luxury SUVs
- BMW X5 with specific headlights
- Lexus RX with specific headlights
- Lincoln Aviator with specific headlights
- Lincoln Nautilus with specific headlights
- Mercedes-Benz GLC with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
Large SUV
- Audi Q8 with specific headlights
Minivans
- Kia Carnival with specific headlights built after March 2021
Small Pickups
- Hyundai Santa Cruz with specific headlights
Large Pickup
- Ford F-150 crew cab with specific headlights
- Ford F-150 extended cab with specific headlights
- Ram 1500 crew cab with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights