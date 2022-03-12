Top Vehicle Safety Picks For 2022

IIHS researchers announce their Top Safety Pick+ and Top Safety Pick awards for 2022 models.

March 11, 2022 — The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), financed by auto insurers and insurance associations, is known for crash tests recognized as more demanding than government crash tests.

Considering safety ratings are a big selling point for any automaker, receiving a Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick award from IIHS is the goal of manufacturers.

Automakers are even known for redesigning their vehicles based on IIHS results with the hope of reaching Top Safety Pick+ status.

For model year 2022 vehicles, an impressive 65 models received the 2022 Top Safety Pick+ award based on improved headlight offerings, and 36 models were awarded with Top Safety Pick.

To qualify for 2022 Top Safety Pick+, a vehicle must receive:

Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Advanced or superior rating for available front crash prevention — vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Acceptable or good headlights standard.

To qualify for 2022 Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must receive:

Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Advanced or superior rating for available front crash prevention — vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Acceptable or good headlights available, but not standard; vehicles qualify for the award only when equipped with those headlights.

Based on the impressive results for 2022 models, IIHS says automakers can expect to face additonal demands for 2023 models.

“Manufacturers deserve congratulations for the steady improvements they’ve made since we last updated our award requirements, but with U.S. traffic fatalities expected to exceed 40,000 people in 2021, it’s no time for anybody to rest on their laurels. A key reason vehicles have continued to get safer over the more than 25 years since the Institute began our ratings program is that we have never shied away from raising the bar. The high number of Top Safety Pick+ winners shows that it’s time to push for additional changes.” — IIHS President David Harkey

Top Safety Pick+ For 2022 Models

Small Cars

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Mazda 3 sedan

Mazda 3 hatchback

Honda Insight

Honda Civic sedan

Honda Civic hatchback

Midsize Cars

Honda Accord

Kia K5

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Midsize Luxury Cars

Acura TLX

Lexus ES 350

Lexus ISTesla Model 3

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Large Car

Kia Stinger

Large Luxury Cars

Audi A6

Audi A6 allroad

Audi A7

Genesis G70 built after June 2021

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz E-Class with optional front crash prevention

Small SUVs

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Ford Bronco Sport

Hyundai Tucson

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-30

Mitsubishi Outlander built after June 2021

Nissan Rogue

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Midsize SUVs

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Santa Fe built after July 2021

Mazda CX-9

Nissan Murano

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Volkswagen ID.4

Midsize Luxury SUVs

Acura MDX

Acura RDX

Audi Q5

Audi Q5 Sportback

Cadillac XT6

Genesis GV70

Genesis GV80

Hyundai Nexo

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with optional front crash prevention

Tesla Model Y

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Large SUVs

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron Sportback

Minivans

Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

Top Safety Pick For 2022 Models

Small Cars

Hyundai Elantra with specific headlights

Kia Soul with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Nissan Sentra with specific headlights

Subaru Crosstrek with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Subaru Impreza hatchback with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Midsize Car

Hyundai Sonata with specific headlights

Midsize Luxury Cars

Audi A4 with specific headlights

Audi A5 Sportback with specific headlights

BMW 2 series Gran Coupe with specific headlights

BMW 3 series with specific headlights

Large Car

Toyota Avalon with specific headlights

Small SUVs

Buick Encore GX with specific headlights

Ford Escape with specific headlights

Honda CR-V with specific headlights

Hyundai Venue with specific headlights

Kia Seltos with specific headlights

Kia Sportage with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Lexus UX with specific headlights

Lincoln Corsair with specific headlights

Toyota C-HR with specific headlights

Toyota Venza with specific headlights

Midsize SUVs

Ford Edge with specific headlights

Ford Mustang Mach-E with specific headlights

Kia Sorento with specific headlights

Kia Telluride with specific headlights

Midsize Luxury SUVs

BMW X5 with specific headlights

Lexus RX with specific headlights

Lincoln Aviator with specific headlights

Lincoln Nautilus with specific headlights

Mercedes-Benz GLC with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Large SUV

Audi Q8 with specific headlights

Minivans

Kia Carnival with specific headlights built after March 2021

Small Pickups

Hyundai Santa Cruz with specific headlights

Large Pickup

Ford F-150 crew cab with specific headlights

Ford F-150 extended cab with specific headlights

Ram 1500 crew cab with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

Visit the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.