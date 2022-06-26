Toyota Recalls Tundras With Axle Problems

Toyota recalls 46,000 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks with axle nuts that can fall off.

June 25, 2022 — A 2022 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid recall involves about 46,000 trucks because of axle problems.

The Tundra trucks have rear axle nuts that can loosen and fall off, causing the axle shaft sub-assembly to detach from the axle.

A Tundra driver will have stability and braking problems if separation occurs.

The 2022 Tundras need their axle flange nuts tightened and it's possible other components will be replaced.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released information about the Toyota Tundra recall, but CarComplaints.com will update our website when those details are available.

Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid owners may call 800-331-4331.