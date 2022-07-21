Toyota Tacoma Trucks Recalled For Child Seat Issues

Toyota recalls 75,400 trucks that may not have been welded good enough.

July 21, 2022 — A Toyota Tacoma recall involves 2022-2023 Tacoma trucks that may have problems with the upper child seat anchors.

About 75,400 Tacoma trucks are recalled because the upper child seat anchors may not have been welded good enough and may not meet minimum strength requirements.

A faulty Tacoma weld may allow the child seat to move during a sudden stop or crash.

Toyota didn't say much about the Tacoma recall other than to say truck owners will be notified in September 2022, and engineers are trying to determine the best way to repair the trucks.

Toyota Tacoma owners with questions should call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration releases details.