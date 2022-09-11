VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport Recalled For Loose Bolts

Volkswagen owners should not use their vehicles to tow trailers until repairs are performed.

September 10, 2022 — A 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport recall includes more than 3,100 vehicles that may have loose trailer hitch bolts.

Owners are warned not to tow trailers until the vehicles have been repaired.

The trailer hitch bolts may begin to loosen and if even one bolt falls out, the remaining bolts may not be able to handle the stress which could cause separation of the trailer hitch during towing.

This could cause serious problems for everyone on the road.

In April, VW received the first bolts from a new supplier and the failure rates increased. Auditors then saw an incorrect rework procedure on a vehicle, but VW couldn't find any claims from the field about loose trailer hitch bolts.

Atlas drivers will likely hear noise if a bolt starts to loosen.

Owners of 2022 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles should watch for recall letters which are expected to be mailed October 28, 2022.

VW dealers will tighten the trailer hitch bolts an additional 90°, but concerned Atlas owners may call 800-893-5298.

Volkswagen's trailer hitch bolt recall number is 66N8.