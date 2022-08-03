VW Backup Camera Image Failures Lead to Recall

Volkswagen recalls 43,000 vehicles to update the infotainment system software.

August 2, 2022 — Volkswagen backup camera image failures have caused a recall of more than 43,000 of these vehicles to update the infotainment system software.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2021 Volkswagen Jetta NF

2021 Volkswagen Arteon FL

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan LWB

2022 Volkswagen Taos

2022 Volkswagen Jetta PA

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan PA

2021-2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2021-2022 Volkswagen Atlas FL

The rearview camera image problem was caused during manufacturing of the eMMC memory module in the infotainment system.

"The manufacturing process of the eMMC memory module in affected units involved flashing software to the chip prior to soldering it to the PCB. Modules made via this process, with a specific type of chip, were found to potentially cause the rearview camera image not to display in specific use cases." — Volkswagen

Specifically, Volkswagen learned in November 2021 about a certain type of eMMC memory module and flashing software to the chip prior to soldering it to the board caused an undervoltage.

Engineers performed multiple tests which were inconclusive and no claims had been received from consumers. However, the backup camera failures do cause violations of federal safety standards.

VW also says it isn't aware of any U.S. warranty claims.

Volkswagen expects to mail recall letters September 16, 2022.

VW owners with questions should call 800-893-5298 and ask about recall number 91DV.