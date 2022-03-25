VW Recalls Golf GTI and Golf R Vehicles After Several Fires

Volkswagen recalls 2022 models after multiple European engine compartment fires were reported.

March 25, 2022 — A 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R recall includes more than 4,200 vehicles that may suffer from loose engine design covers when performing high acceleration driving maneuvers.

What may not exactly sound like a dangerous problem could really cause a fire if the loose engine design cover touches the exhaust turbocharger and melts.

In September 2021, VW received a claim in Europe about an engine compartment fire but the damage was so severe engineers couldn't determine what caused the fire.

Then another European engine fire was reported, then more fire claims were received as VW tried to find the root cause.

In January 2022 VW was conducting driving tests and found it was possible for the engine design cover to come loose in certain driving and load conditions.

VW will mail Golf GTI and Golf R recall letters by May 13, 2022. Volkswagen dealers will remove the engine design covers but dealers don't currently have replacement engine design covers, so updated replacement covers will be provided later.

Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298.

Volkswagen's recall reference number is 10H5.