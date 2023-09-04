Acura RDX Shattering Back Windows Cause Lawsuit

Acura RDX owners file class action alleging the back window defrosters cause the glass to break.

September 4, 2023 — Acura RDX shattering back windows have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges the rear windshield glass shatters due to problems with the electrical defrosters.

The lawsuit includes 2019-2023 Acura RDX SUVs equipped with rear windows that allegedly break and shatter while driving or while the vehicles are parked.

And the class action also alleges the back glass can shatter without any external impact.

Acura certainly knows the rear windows can shatter because technical service bulletin (TSB) 22-014 was issued to each Acura dealer. The TSB told dealers the rear windshield glass can shatter or break with no external impact.

The problem was blamed on an incorrect "specification for the rear defroster grid."

The bulletin included all 2019 Acura RDX SUVs and certain 2020 Acura RDX vehicles specified by the vehicle identification numbers.

Dealerships were told to "inspect and replace the rear windshield glass."

However, the class action lawsuit alleges this repair is meaningless because the same defective back windows are used for replacements.

TSB 22-014, which was updated in October 2022, provided these repair instructions to dealers.

"Make sure that the vehicle’s front/rear bumper, tailgate, and rear wiper do not have any visual damage."

"Check the tailgate alignment. Make sure it opens and closes properly."

"If there are no signs of damage to the bumpers, tailgate, wiper, or alignment issues, and the tailgate opens and closes properly, go to the REPAIR PROCEDURE and replace the rear windshield glass."

Acura RDX owners contend a shattering back window sounds like a gunshot, making the event a driving distraction.

According to the lawsuit, Acura knew before the vehicles were first sold the back windows would shatter and break. But the automaker allegedly concealed the defect from the public.

The class action also alleges the Acura RDX vehicles are still sold without customers being aware of the back window dangers.

The Acura RDX shattering back window lawsuit was filed by these customers.

Franklin McIntyre / Alabama / 2023 Acura RDX

Christina Regnier / California / 2019 Acura RDX

Crystal Smith / Maryland / 2019 Acura RDX

Melissa Null / Texas / 2020 Acura RDX

All four plaintiffs claim their Acura RDX back windows shattered.

The Acura RDX shattering back window lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division): McIntyre, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Tycko & Zavareei LLP, Goldenberg Schneider, L.P.A., and Dworken & Bernstein.