BMW Coolant Hose Leak Lawsuit Filed in California

California class action lawsuit alleges BMW vehicles suffer engine failures from a lack of coolant.

August 14, 2023 — A BMW coolant hose leak class action lawsuit alleges engines can fail when the hoses wear out, crack and leak coolant.

A vehicle can stall when the engine overheats once too much coolant leaks from the hose.

According to the BMW lawsuit, these vehicles are equipped with defective coolant hoses.

2017-2021 BMW 230i

2017-2021 BMW 320i

2017-2021 BMW 330i

2017-2021 BMW 430i

2017-2021 BMW 530i

2017-2021 BMW 540i

The California BMW coolant hose leak lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities who are: (1) current or former owners and/or lessees of a Class Vehicle; and (2) reside in California or purchased a Class Vehicle for primarily personal, family or household purposes, as defined by California Civil Code § 1791(a), in California."

The owner who filed the class action asserts normal engine operating temperatures cause the hose to break down and leak coolant, causing illumination of warning lights.

Drivers, occupants and others are placed in danger if the BMW vehicles suddenly fail while driving. BMW allegedly failed to warn consumers about the coolant hose leaks and how the problem causes a loss of vehicle values.

BMW allegedly concealed what happens to the coolant hoses and the associated expense.

California plaintiff Shea Armstrong purchased a certified pre-owned 2017 BMW 530i in October 2020. In August 2021 when the BMW had about 35,000 miles on it, the plaintiff noticed coolant leaking from the engine compartment. In addition, dashboard warnings indicated low coolant levels.

The plaintiff brought his vehicle to a BMW dealership where it was diagnosed and repaired for free under warranty.

Then in November 2022 when the vehicle had about 59,000 miles, a dashboard warning again said the vehicle was low on coolant. He took his vehicle to a BMW dealer and was told the problem was a failed coolant line.

The plaintiff contends he had to pay about $2,000 for repairs because the BMW was no longer covered by the warranty.

The class action lawsuit alleges BMW has admitted the hoses, “cannot handle excessive high temperatures over the lifetime of the part.”

According to the plaintiff, a BMW coolant line should last for the useful life of the vehicle.

The BMW coolant hose leak lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Shea Armstrong v. BMW of North America, LLC, et. al.

The plaintiff is represented by Sauder Schelkopf LLC.