FCA Recalls 104,000 Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers

Chrysler says it found problems with the third-row seat belt buckles.

November 5, 2023 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled nearly 104,000 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs because of seat belt problems.

The recalled 2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer vehicles have third-row seat belts that may not allow occupants to properly access or fasten the seat belts to the buckles.

In October 2022, Chrysler was notified of a potential problem related to third-row seat belt buckles being damaged or scratched in some 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer vehicles.

It was later confirmed the problem could violate federal standards.

An occupant may notice a damaged buckle or a buckle that doesn't fasten.

About 6,600 of the Jeeps are recalled in Canada.

Chrysler dealers will replace the third-row seat belt buckles if necessary once recall letters are mailed December 15, 2023.

Jeep owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to Wagoneer recall number A7A.