Febreze Car Air Freshener Leaking? Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Class action lawsuit alleges Febreze CAR Vent Clips leak liquid which damages vehicle interiors.

August 8, 2023 — Febreze car air fresheners are allegedly leaking and causing damage to vehicle interiors, or so says a nationwide class action lawsuit.

The Febreze air fresheners, known as Febreze CAR Vent Clips, attach onto an air vent to release the fragrance into the vehicle.

The air freshener contains the oil or scented liquid which allegedly leaks and damages surfaces.

The car air fresheners, manufactured by Proctor & Gamble, have allegedly caused numerous customer complaints after leaking liquid damaged the vehicles. However, the class action lawsuit alleges customers complain to the company but are typically ignored.

The plaintiffs who filed the Febreze class action reference their own stories about leaking vent clips.

One plaintiff contends the Febreze car air freshener was leaking into the air vent and onto the radio screen and dashboard. The plaintiff asserts a car detailer charged her $192 to remove the liquid which couldn't be removed. A Febreze car air freshener also allegedly leaked and damaged her husband's vehicle.

Another plaintiff alleges a leaking Febreze air freshener removed paint from her dashboard and she was told a new dashboard would have to be installed.

Both plaintiffs say they contacted P&G which they allege did no good.

According to the lawsuit, Proctor & Gamble should have known the CAR Vent Clips would eventually leak because the company must have tested the air fresheners.

The Febreze leaking car air freshener lawsuit was filedin the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio: Boykin, et al., v. The Procter & Gamble Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Lyon Firm, and Shub & Johns.