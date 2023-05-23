GM Canada Sued Over Hydra-Matic 8L90 and 8L45 Transmissions

GM Canada transmission class action lawsuit includes Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles.

May 22, 2023 — A GM Canada class action lawsuit alleges Hydra-Matic 8L90 transmissions and Hydra-Matic 8L45 transmissions are defective.

According to the class action lawsuit, vehicle owners were damaged by GM's omissions and were caused hardships due to the transmissions.

The GM Canada lawsuit doesn't go into much detail about the alleged transmission problems. But the class action does name the affected Canadian vehicles.

2016-2023 Chevrolet Camara

2015-2023 Chevrolet Colorado

2015-2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2017-2023 Chevrolet Express (2.8L diesel engine/4.3 gas engine only)

2015-2023 Chevrolet Silverado

2016-2023 Cadillac ATS-V, CT6, and CTS-V

2015-2017 Cadillac Escalade

2015-2019 GMC Canyon

2017-2023 GMC Savana (2.8L diesel engine/4.3 gas engine only)

2015-2019 GMC Sierra

2015-2017 GMC Yukon Denali XL

The Hydra-Matic transmission class action lawsuit includes:

"All the persons in Canada (including but not limited to individuals, corporations, and estates) who, prior to the date of certification of this action as a class action, bought or leased vehicles (new or used) designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, sold, warranted, or serviced by GM and equipped with GM's (collectively, 'Transmissions')."

The lawsuit doesn't contain many allegations against GM regarding the Hydra-Matic 8L45 and 8L90 transmissions. However, several similar class actions have been filed in the U.S. which allege the transmissions cause vehicles to hesitate, jerk, surge and lurch.

Vehicles can also have problems with harsh shifting, especially in lower gears.

Those transmission lawsuits also assert GM transmission problems cause safety hazards to the vehicles, occupants and others on the roads.

The GM owner from Canada who sued says more will be known about the alleged transmission problems once General Motors appears in court.

The GM Canada transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan: Haley Tessier v. General Motors Company and General Motors of Canada.