GM Recalls Webasto Charging Cords For Chevy Bolt EUVs

More than 9,400 Webasto portable charging cords were provided to 2022-2023 Bolt EUVs.

September 7, 2023 — General Motors is recalling more than 9,400 Webasto portable charging cords (Gen 3) that were provided to 2022-2023 Chevrolet Bolt electric utility vehicles (EUVs).

The Webasto charging cord part number is 24044913.

GM says the problem with the charging cord relates to the wrong software which can fail to discontinue charging if the ground connection is lost.

In March, an assembly plant audit by he supplier discovered an incorrect hardware and software combination used for the Chevy Bolt EUVs.

This caused General Motors to open an investigation in May and determined people could suffer a small electrical shock.

"GM’s investigation determined that the mismatch between software and hardware in the suspect charging cords may, under certain circumstances, not allow the software to sufficiently interpret information from monitored circuitry. This could result in failure of the cord assembly’s internal processor to properly detect a ground loss and, in response, fail to halt further charging quickly enough to prevent shock." — General Motors

According to the automaker, there have been no incidents which occurred in the field.

GM expects to mail Webasto charging cord recall letters October 16, 2023, and dealers will replace the charging cords if necessary.

Affected Bolt EUV owners who have questions should call 888-988-7267.

GM's Webasto charging cord recall number is N2324073000.