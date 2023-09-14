Toyota Recalls Tundra and Tundra Hybrid Trucks Over Load Labels

Toyota recalls 22,000 trucks equipped with Toyota genuine spray-on bed liner accessories.

September 14, 2023 — A 2023 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid recall involves about 22,000 trucks with Toyota genuine spray-on bed liner accessories.

These trucks may have received the wrong load carrying capacity labels.

The recalled 2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid truck labels are incorrect due to "system errors" which make the labels violate federal standards.

A Toyota Tundra owner may follow the label directions and load the truck above its capacity.

Toyota expects to notify Tundra and Tundra Hybrid owners by the middle of November 2023 and dealerships will replace the load capacity labels.

Toyota didn't announce more details about the Tundra recall, but owners with questions may call 800-331-4331.