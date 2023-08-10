Toyota Recalls Tundra and Tundra Hybrid Trucks Over Fire Risk

More than 185,000 trucks recalled to prevent fuel leaks from the plastic fuel tubes.

August 10, 2023 — A Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid recall affects more than 185,000 trucks at risk of fires from fuel leaks.

Recalled are 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tundra Hybrid trucks equipped with plastic fuel tubes which could move and rub against the brake lines.

This can create a fuel leak, and leaking fuel onto a hot ignition source can cause a fire.

About 168,000 of the recalled trucks are in the U.S., and about 17,300 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota didn't announce many details about the Tundra recall, but dealerships currently do not have the necessary replacement parts. Eventually dealers will replace the fuel tubes and add more clamps.

But for now, dealers will install protective materials and clamps on the fuel tubes until replacement parts are available.

Toyota says Tundra and Tundra Hybrid owners will be notified of the recall by early October 2023.

With questions about the Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid recall, contact the automaker at 800-331-4331.