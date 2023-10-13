Jeep Wranglers and Jeep Gladiators Recalled Over Backup Cameras

Chrysler recalls 7,300 Jeeps with rearview camera and backup light failures.

October 13, 2023 — Chrysler has recalled more than 7,300 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators if they are equipped with manual transmissions.

The 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles may have rearview cameras may that fail to display the rearview images.

In addition, the reverse lights may not illuminate when the Jeeps are shifted into REVERSE.

Chrysler discovered the problem in April and by August engineers found a "vehicle build issue."

More than 1,000 of the Jeeps are recalled in Canada.

FCA dealers will replace the gear position sensors once recall letters are mailed November 7, 2023.

Jeep owners who have questions should call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 92A.