Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Recall Issued Over Stalled Engines

About 12,500 Jeeps recalled if equipped with 2.0L plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) engines.

June 21, 2023 — Chrysler has recalled 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles equipped with 2.0L plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) engines that may stall.

About 12,500 model year 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe engines can shut down while driving due to a loss of communication between the transmission control modules and the hybrid control processors.

FCA opened an investigation in December 2022 because 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vehicles were losing power. The stall reports were looked at and engineers determined the vehicles could stall from "multiple causes."

Chrysler knows of at least seven customer assistance records, 10 warranty claims and six field reports from October 5, 2022, through May 18, 2023.

However, the automaker doesn't know of any crashes or injuries related to the problem.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe recall letters are expected to be mailed July 28, 2023.

Jeep dealers will update the calibration software in the transmission control modules, hybrid control processors and auxiliary hybrid control processors.

Jeep owners may call FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask for information about recall number 65A.