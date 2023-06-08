Jeep Wrangler 4xe Recall Expanded Over Battery Fuses

Jeep Wrangler hybrids can lose power due to battery fuses that can fail and melt.

June 7, 2023 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) recall in 2022 has been expanded to prevent the Jeeps from losing power.

The high-voltage battery pack assembly was built with the wrong fasteners to secure the 200-amp fuse.

This can cause excessive heat which kills the fuse.

More than 2,500 model year 2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are recalled for dealers to inspect and possibly replace the battery fuses.

In February, FCA received a report about a fuse that melted in the high-voltage battery of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Shortly thereafter, Chrysler received a second report of a fuse that melted in the battery of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Then in March, FCA learned of more Jeeps that had the same battery fuse problems.

As of April 11, 2023, FCA was aware of no customer records, no warranty claims, no crashes and no injuries, but FCA knew of two field reports related to the battery fuse problems.

FCA says the Jeeps were built between January 10, 2022, and September 20, 2022, when the incorrect fasteners were no longer used.

A Jeep driver may see a warning light, hear noise at the battery pack or notice a change in how the Jeep drives.

Chrysler dealers will replace the high-voltage battery pack assemblies if charring or discoloration is on the bus bars.

FCA expects to mail Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall letters June 16, 2023.

Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicle owners may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403.

Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall number is 53A.