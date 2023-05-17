Jeep Cherokee Power Liftgate Recall Follows Fires

For the third time, Jeep Cherokees are recalled for short circuits in the power liftgate modules.

May 17, 2023 — Chrysler has announced another Jeep Cherokee power liftgate recall following two previous recalls for the same problem, this time for model year 2014-2016 Cherokees.

Every owner is warned to park outside and away from anything that could burn. Do not park inside buildings or near other vehicles until the Jeep Cherokee is repaired.

The Jeep Cherokee power liftgate recall includes about 219,000 vehicles worldwide, with about 23,000 Jeeps recalled in Canada and more than 132,000 recalled in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler says a Cherokee can catch fire if the power liftgate module suffers a short-circuit, something that could happen with the ignition on or off.

According to FCA, the Jeep Cherokees were built with power liftgate modules located in areas where the modules are exposed to water.

FCA opened an investigation in January 2022 after finding a trend of cargo compartment fires in 2014-2016 Jeep Cherokees. Chrysler collected witness statements and data related to the vehicles.

"As of April 27, 2023, FCA US has identified 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims, and 21 field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from July 26, 2017, through January 31, 2023." — FCA

Chrysler says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries related to the Cherokee power liftgates.

Jeep Cherokee owners may need to park outside for an extended time because engineers are still working on a fix for the power liftgate problems.

Jeep Cherokee power liftgate recall letters will be mailed at the end of June 2023, and Cherokees repaired under previous recalls will need to have the new repairs performed.

If you have concerns about the 2014-2016 Jeep Cherokee power liftgate recall, please call FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about liftgate recall number 49A.

You can read about the previous Jeep Cherokee power liftgate recalls here and here.