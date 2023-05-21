FCA Recalls Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L

More than 17,000 Grand Cherokees may be missing important airbag warning labels.

The Jeep doesn't meet federal standards if the label isn't on the dashboard.

FCA opened an investigation in June 2022 regarding missing airbag labels on 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles.

"If a dashboard airbag warning label is missing, the occupant may not be aware of the risks a deploying airbag may pose to an infant or child occupying the front passenger seat." — Chrysler

Jeep recall letters will be mailed June 30, 2023, and FCA will mail owners the warning label information.

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 52A.