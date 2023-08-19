Jeep Grand Cherokees and Jeep Wagoneers Recalled

FCA recalls 162,700 Jeeps after reports of failed rearview camera images.

August 18, 2023 — More than 162,700 Jeeps are recalled because the rearview camera images may not display when the vehicles are shifted into REVERSE.

The rearview camera image recall includes these Jeeps:

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer

2022-2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

According to Fiat Chrysler, the Central Vision Park Assist module software may prevent the rearview image from displaying.

The camera image problem is a violation of federal safety standards regarding rear visibility.

In October 2022, Chrysler learned of issues with backup camera failures in 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer vehicles.

FCA engineers traced the defect to a component supplied by Robert Bosch.

It will be easy for a Jeep driver to know the problem has occurred because there will be no rearview camera image when shifting into REVERSE.

FCA expects to mail Jeep recall letters October 3, 2023, and Jeep dealers will update the Central Vision Park Assist module software.

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wagoneer owners who have questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall reference number 56A.

Mopar Central Vision Park Assist Module Recall

In a separate recall, more than 1,000 Mopar Central Vision Park Assist modules are recalled if they have these part numbers:

68606053AA

68382435AE

68382435AF

68606048AA

68606048AB

68606048AC

68382478AI

68382478AJ

68606025AA

68606025AB

68606025AC

68606051AA

68606051AB

68606051AC

04672884AF

04672884AG

As in the case of the Jeep recall, the module software can prevent the backup camera image from displaying.

Chrysler dealerships will repurchase the modules, but customers with questions should call 800-853-1403.