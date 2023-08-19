Jeep Grand Cherokees and Jeep Wagoneers Recalled

— More than 162,700 Jeeps are recalled because the rearview camera images may not display when the vehicles are shifted into REVERSE.
The rearview camera image recall includes these Jeeps:
- 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- 2022-2024 Jeep Wagoneer
- 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
According to Fiat Chrysler, the Central Vision Park Assist module software may prevent the rearview image from displaying.
The camera image problem is a violation of federal safety standards regarding rear visibility.
In October 2022, Chrysler learned of issues with backup camera failures in 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer vehicles.
FCA engineers traced the defect to a component supplied by Robert Bosch.
It will be easy for a Jeep driver to know the problem has occurred because there will be no rearview camera image when shifting into REVERSE.
FCA expects to mail Jeep recall letters October 3, 2023, and Jeep dealers will update the Central Vision Park Assist module software.
Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wagoneer owners who have questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall reference number 56A.
Mopar Central Vision Park Assist Module Recall
In a separate recall, more than 1,000 Mopar Central Vision Park Assist modules are recalled if they have these part numbers:
- 68606053AA
- 68382435AE
- 68382435AF
- 68606048AA
- 68606048AB
- 68606048AC
- 68382478AI
- 68382478AJ
- 68606025AA
- 68606025AB
- 68606025AC
- 68606051AA
- 68606051AB
- 68606051AC
- 04672884AF
- 04672884AG
As in the case of the Jeep recall, the module software can prevent the backup camera image from displaying.
Chrysler dealerships will repurchase the modules, but customers with questions should call 800-853-1403.