Kia Backup Camera Recall Involves 145,000 Sorentos

Kia recalls 145,000 vehicles because the rearview cameras may fall out of position.

September 6, 2023 — Kia Sorento backup camera problems have caused Kia to announce a recall of 2022-2023 Kia Sorento, 2022-2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid and 2022-2023 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles.

According to the automaker, the mounting clips for the rearview camera may break and cause the backup camera image not to appear properly.

The camera image will likely still appear, but the image won't be from directly behind the Sorento.

About 145,000 Sorentos are affected by the recall in the U.S.

Kia learned about problems with the plastic housing in June and found "70 potentially related incidents involving rearview cameras loosening or falling out of position."

Multiple warranty parts were investigated and engineers determined the rearview camera mounting clip material was excessively stiff.

Although no crashes or injuries were reported, Kia is aware of 127 incidents that involved loose rearview cameras or cameras that fell out of position.

Kia Sorento backup camera recall letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2023. Dealerships may need to replace the rearview camera housings.

Kia Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC280.