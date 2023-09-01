Kia Trunk Latch Recall Involves Rio and Optima Vehicles

Kia recalls 320,000 vehicles with interior emergency trunk release levers that may fail.

August 31, 2023 — A Kia trunk latch recall involves about 320,000 vehicles with trunk latch bases that may crack and prevent the trunks from opening from the inside.

According to Kia, a crack can develop in the pawl of the trunk latch base subassembly which can intermittently cause the trunk's interior emergency release lever to fail.

This is a violation of federal safety standards.

Included in the trunk latch recall are these Kia models:

2016-2017 Kia Rio

2016-2018 Kia Optima

2017-2018 Kia Optima Hybrid

2017-2018 Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid

Kia discovered the problem in January when 2016-2017 Kia Rio trunk latches had problems. By May, engineers were able to duplicate a problem of the trunks not closing.

Kia also discovered Optima vehicles used the same trunk latch components and warranty claims had been filed about Optima trunk latch failures.

In August Kia had found a total of 32 incidents of emergency release lever failures, but no injuries or crashes were reported.

A Kia owner may have warning of a problem if the trunk sometimes fails to close or open.

Kia trunk latch recall letters are expected to be mailed October 19, 2023, and dealerships will replace the trunk latch base subassemblies.

With questions about the Kia trunk latch recall, owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and refer to trunk latch recall number SC278.