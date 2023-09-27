Kia Canada Brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit Recall

— A Kia brake hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) recall has been issued in Canada, and owners are warned to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the vehicles are repaired.
The Kia Canada recall includes more than 276,000 of these vehicles.
- 2010-2011 Kia Borrego
- 2014-2016 Kia Cadenza
- 2010-2013 Kia Forte
- 2010-2013 Kia Forte Koup
- 2015 Kia K900
- 2010-2015 Kia Optima
- 2012-2017 Kia Rio
- 2010-2012, 2014-2017 Kia Rondo
- 2011-2014 Kia Sorento
- 2011-2013 Kia Soul
- 2010 Kia Sportage
According to Kia, the brake hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) could suffer a short-circuit and cause a fire. This could occur at any time, including with the Kia vehicle parked and shut off.
However, Kia didn't provide more details about the HECU recall.
Kia dealers will replace the fuses for the hydraulic electronic control units.
Kia Canada can be reached at 877-542-2886, and owners can refer to recall number RC191.