Kia Canada Brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit Recall

Kia recalls more than 276,000 vehicles over short circuits and a risk of fires.

September 27, 2023 — A Kia brake hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) recall has been issued in Canada, and owners are warned to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the vehicles are repaired.

The Kia Canada recall includes more than 276,000 of these vehicles.

2010-2011 Kia Borrego

2014-2016 Kia Cadenza

2010-2013 Kia Forte

2010-2013 Kia Forte Koup

2015 Kia K900

2010-2015 Kia Optima

2012-2017 Kia Rio

2010-2012, 2014-2017 Kia Rondo

2011-2014 Kia Sorento

2011-2013 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Sportage

According to Kia, the brake hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) could suffer a short-circuit and cause a fire. This could occur at any time, including with the Kia vehicle parked and shut off.

However, Kia didn't provide more details about the HECU recall.

Kia dealers will replace the fuses for the hydraulic electronic control units.

Kia Canada can be reached at 877-542-2886, and owners can refer to recall number RC191.