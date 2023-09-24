Kia Sorento Backup Camera Recall Affects 2019 Model Year

Kia recalls 2019 Sorentos following hundreds of rearview camera failure claims.

September 23, 2023 — Kia has recalled its 2019 Sorentos because water may enter the rearview cameras and cause the cameras and images to fail.

Kia blames the problem on manufacturing errors.

More than 83,000 Sorentos are affected by the backup camera recall.

"Due to an error in the manufacturing process at the supplier, the rearview camera may be susceptible to water intrusion. If water enters the rear of the camera, the camera's image may become blank while in reverse." — Kia

In July, Kia was reviewing data and discovered a trend in backup camera replacements for 2019 Sorentos. By September, there had been 283 reports of blank/blue rearview camera images.

However, there have been no crashes or injuries.

Kia dealers will add water proofing to the camera harnesses or replace the rearview cameras. Kia will mail recall letters November 13, 2023.

Kia Sorento owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and use recall number SC282.