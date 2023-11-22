Kia Sorento 3.3L Lambda II Engine Failures Investigated

Kia Sorento owners report coolant loss and smoke from the engine compartments.

November 21, 2023 — Kia Sorentos equipped with 3.3-liter Lambda II engines are under a federal investigation after 2016-2017 Kia Sorento owners complained the SUVs suddenly lost power while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation following 13 complaints regarding coolant loss, high engine temperatures and smoke from the engine compartments.

The Sorentos lost motive power and owners typically could not restart the Lambda II engines.

Kia Sorento owners complain of replacing the 3.3L engines because of failures caused by the head bolts or head gaskets.

Nearly 127,000 model year 2016-2017 Kia Sorento SUVs are included in the preliminary investigation by NHTSA.

The government didn't release more details, but CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Sorento engine probe.