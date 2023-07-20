Mazda Backup Camera Recall Involves 340,000 Vehicles

Mazda3 and Mazda CX-3 rearview camera images may distort or flicker from wiring problems.

July 20, 2023 — Mazda backup camera problems have caused a recall of more than 340,000 Mazda3 and Mazda CX-3 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The recalled 2014-2018 Mazda3 and 2016-2021 Mazda CX-3 rearview camera images may not display properly by showing flickering or distorted images.

The backup camera problem caused a complaint in May 2015 from the U.S., and from June 2015 to June 2017 more camera image problems were reported.

Mazda opened an investigation as it received another eight backup camera failure complaints.

Engineers determined the rearview camera problem was caused by wear on the backup camera wiring harness connector pin.

Mazda says there was a design problem with the rearview camera wiring harness fastener that could damage the harness due to vibrations during normal driving and while opening and closing the liftgate.

"Subsequently, the connector pins wear out, causing high electrical resistance. This results in image distortion or flickering." — Mazda

Mazda issued a technical service bulletin (TSB) to inform dealerships about diagnosing and repairing the backup camera problem. However, Transport Canada contacted Mazda regarding the handling of the backup camera issue as a technical service bulletin.

Transport Canada recommended Mazda issue a backup camera recall and Mazda decided to fix the 2014-2018 Mazda3 5-door hatchbacks and 2016-2021 CX-3 vehicles in Canada and the U.S.

According to Mazda, the backup camera problems caused nine complaints, one property damage report, but no death or injury claims.

Mazda backup camera recall letters will be mailed September 12, 2023, and dealers will inspect and possibly replace the rearview cameras. Mazda dealerships will also install wiring harness fastening seals.

Mazda says the new parts were built using fastening seals which protect the wiring harnesses from damage.

Mazda3 and Mazda CX-3 owners who have questions about the backup camera recall should call 800-222-5500 and ask for info about rearview camera recall number 6023G.