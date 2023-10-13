Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 and AMG SL63 Recalled

Mercedes says more than 5,300 vehicles are at risk of fires from electrical short circuits.

October 13, 2023 — More than 5,300 model year 2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 and AMG SL63 vehicles are recalled due to a risk of fires from electrical short circuits.

Mercedes says the electrical wiring harness for the starter and alternator may not be secured which can result in a short-circuit and a loss of drive power. It's also possible the harness may overheat and cause a fire.

The vehicles are equipped with M177 engines, and the problem is caused by the routing of the 12V starter and alternator wiring harness which may not meet specifications.

The wiring harness might contact the driveshaft and chafe and cause a short-circuit.

"A loss of propulsion cannot be ruled out. Additionally, due to the high electrical currents potentially flowing through this wiring harness, the temperature in this area might increase. Therefore, a risk of fire cannot be ruled out." — Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz recall letters will be mailed December 5, 2023. Dealerships will secure the electrical wiring harnesses for the starters and alternators.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 and AMG SL63 owners may call 800-367-6372.