Mercedes-Benz Recalls 26,000 G-Class Vehicles

Mercedes G550 and AMG G63 vehicles may lose anti-lock braking and stability control.

February 25, 2023 — A Mercedes-Benz front axle wiring harness recall has been announced for more than 26,000 model year 2019-2021 Mercedes G550 and AMG G63 vehicles because the harness may become damaged.

A vehicle could lose anti-lock braking and electronic stability control if the axle wiring harness rubs against the oil cooler.

A driver will see a warning light or message if failure occurs.

Mercedes opened an investigation in February 2022 after G-Class owners complained about seeing anti-lock braking and electronic stability control warning lights.

Engineers determined the front axle wiring harnesses had come into contact and chafed on an auxiliary oil cooler causing damage to the wiring harnesses.

In April 2022, Mercedes added protective sleeves in production to prevent illumination of the warning lights.

Mercedes-Benz is aware of 12 warranty claims between January 1, 2020, and July 6, 2021, but no crash or injury reports.

Mercedes expects to mail recall letters April 18, 2023, and dealerships will install protective sleeves or replace the front axle wiring harnesses.

Mercedes G550 and AMG G63 owners may contact the automaker at 800-367-6372.