Mercedes-Benz Recalls Vehicles That Can Lose Several Functions

Mercedes recalls 7,500 vehicles that can suffer stability control and braking problems.

May 28, 2023 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled more than 7,500 vehicles that could lose their anti-lock brake systems, acceleration slip regulation, electronic stability programs and electronic brake force distribution.

The vehicles could also lose their display for vehicle speed.

As with so many vehicles that are computers on wheels, these vehicles could have software problems.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580

2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580

2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680

2023 Mercedes-Benz S 580e

According to Mercedes, the electronic stability program monitoring software could mistakenly sense a fault condition and cause multiple functions to fail. Even the speedometer would indicate a speed of 0 mph regardless of the vehicle speed.

In January 2022, Mercedes investigated a report claiming that a vehicle lost its anti-lock brake system, acceleration slip regulation, electronic brake force distribution and speedometer. Engineers believed the problem was the electronic stability program pump, but no faults were found.

Mercedes then determined certain conditions could interfere with the monitoring software and lead to an error that could falsely indicate a problem with the stability control pump motor power supply.

A Mercedes driver will notice various warning lights and messages if the problem occurs.

Mercedes will mail recall letters July 18, 2023, and dealers will update the electronic stability program control unit software.

Owners who have questions about the recall should call 800-367-6372.