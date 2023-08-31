Mercedes-Benz Sued in Canada Over Subframe Rust

Canadian Mercedes-Benz owner claims subframe corrosion occurs to multiple models.

August 31, 2023 — A Mercedes-Benz Canada class action lawsuit alleges subframe rust makes the vehicles unsafe to drive.

A driver can allegedly lose control of a vehicle which exposes the occupants to injuries.

British Columbia plaintiff Frederick Mark Rowan purchased a used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic on August 10, 2015.

However, the lawsuit doesn't allege any details that his vehicle suffered from subframe rust.

According to the Mercedes subframe rust lawsuit, these vehicles are affected by subframe corrosion.

2001-2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2005-2022 Mercedes-Benz SLK/SLC-Class

2016-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2010-2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2002-2010 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class

Mercedes allegedly failed to adequately coat the subframes with a properly applied anti-corrosion agent, and also failed to design them with adequate drainage to prevent moisture from becoming trapped.

This allegedly causes water and salt to collect on the interiors of the rear subframes which corrodes them from the inside out.

The Mercedes class action alleges the subframe rust is difficult to detect as the frame is made of tubular carbon steel mounted underneath the vehicle. The rust won't appear on the exterior until the subframe is close to failure. And due to the underbody shields, the corrosion is blocked from view.

Mercedes owners in Canada are allegedly stuck with paying for repairs now and in the future, not to mention being faced with lowered vehicle values.

The Mercedes-Benz Canada subframe rust lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Frederick Mark Rowan v. Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by CFM Lawyers LLP.