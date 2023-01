Mercedes Recalls 324,000 Vehicles Over Water Intrusion

Mercedes says water can enter the spare tire wheel well and cause the car to stop moving.

January 7, 2023 — Mercedes-Benz has recalled 324,000 vehicles because water can accumulate in the spare tire wheel wells and damage the fuel pump control units.

According to Mercedes, a vehicle could stall while driving if the fuel pump control unit is damaged.

The 324,000 recalled vehicles include these models.

2012-2014 Mercedes-Benz ML550

2012-2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350

2012-2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG ML63

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML250

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML400

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE300

2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE550

2016-2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE400

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE43

2016-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63

Mercedes learned about customer complaints from outside the U.S. in 2018, and those owners said water entered the rear interiors of the cars.

Mercedes collected German vehicles but engineers could not find any indications of failures that could cause water intrusion.

In February 2019 the automaker was still investigating and trying to determine how the water entered the interiors.

Then in March 2019 U.S. car owners began complaining about water penetrating the rear interiors of various models.

Engineers tested how water entered the spare tire wheel wells and the effect on the fuel pump control units. It was determined a vehicle could lose propulsion without any warning to the driver.

However, owners should be aware of damp rear carpets or the sound of water in the spare tire wheel wells.

Mercedes-Benz "is currently aware of 773 warranty claims, field reports, and service reports in the US from March 28, 2019 to December 15, 2022."

Mercedes says it will mail recall letters February 21, 2023, and dealers will install water drain plugs. Dealerships will also inspect for water and possibly replace the fuel pump control units.

Mercedes-Benz owners may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.