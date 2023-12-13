Nissan Altima active grille shutter replacement extended warranty to 15 years/150,000 miles.

December 13, 2023 — A Nissan Altima active grille shutter replacement warranty extension has been announced for owners of 2019-2020 Altima radiator grille shutter assemblies.

The action isn't a recall, but a limited emission warranty extension to 15 Years or 150,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

The extended warranty applies if the Altima active grille shutter causes a warning light and diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P059F and/or P159F that requires replacement of the active grille shutter assembly.

Nissan is offering the grille shutter replacement extended warranty because:

"On affected vehicles, over time, the shaft connecting the grille shutter motor and shutter louvers may become twisted and/or cracked resulting in the shutter remaining closed and illumination of the malfunction indicator light (MIL). This issue will have no effect on vehicle safety or drivability, but the vehicle may experience reduced fuel efficiency." — Nissan

Nissan notes all other warranty terms, limitations and conditions remain unchanged.

A Nissan dealership will likely need two hours to replace the Nissan Altima active grille shutter.

Call 800-867-7669 if you have questions about the 2019-2020 Nissan Altima active grille shutter replacement warranty extension.

Nissan Altima Active Grille Shutter Warranty Extension Claim Form