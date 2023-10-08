Nissan Ariya Recall Involves Nearly 11,000 SUVs

2023 Nissan Ariya SUVs recalled to fix electrical problems that could shut down the vehicles.

October 8, 2023 — Nissan has recalled nearly 11,000 of its 2023 Ariya SUVs because electrical problems could cause a loss of power to the wheels.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya recall includes about 9,800 2WD and 4WD SUVs in the U.S. and nearly 1,000 in Canada so dealerships can reprogram the inverter software.

The current inverter software may detect a short-circuit and shut down the EV system.

"On affected Ariya vehicles, there is a potential that conductive fibrous shavings from the drive motors’ slip ring assembly can momentarily short circuit the two slip rings. If this occurs, the fibrous shavings are instantaneously burnt out resulting in no damage to any components." — Nissan

According to Nissan, due to the fail-safe system, when the inverter detects a momentary over-current due to the short-circuit it cuts the motor torque to protect internal components of the controller.

This results in a loss of drive, and the driver will see an “EV System Off” message displayed on the dashboard.

Nissan Ariya recall letters will be mailed October 20, 2023.

Nissan Ariya owners who have questions may contact Nissan's customer service at 800-867-7669.

The Nissan Ariya recall number is R23C6.