Nissan CVT Extended Warranty Announced

Nissan CVT warranty extension applies to Altima, Sentra, Versa and Versa Note vehicles.

June 12, 2023 — A Nissan continuously variable transmission (CVT) extended warranty has been announced following the settlement of a class action lawsuit titled, Minerva Martinez, v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Nissan denied all the allegations in the CVT class action, but the automaker said it wanted to settle to end the expensive and "burdensome" litigation.

The Nissan transmission lawsuit alleged the vehicles had acceleration problems, made loud clunking noise and would also jerk and shudder.

According to the Nissan CVT class action, the transmission coolers are too small to regulate the transmission fluid temperature which causes the CVTs to overheat.

Nissan CVT Extended Warranty

These vehicles are included in the Nissan CVT warranty extension:

2017-2018 Nissan Altima

2018-2019 Nissan Sentra

2018-2019 Nissan Versa

2018-2019 Nissan Versa Note

According to the Nissan CVT warranty extension, the original 60 months/60,000 miles CVT warranty will be extended to 84 months/84,000 miles (whichever occurs first).

The transmission warranty will extend coverage for the following components:

Internal CVT components

Gaskets and seals

CVT control valve body

Torque converter

Cooler kit (if applicable)

In addition, a Nissan dealer will reprogram the transmission control module.

The Nissan CVT extended warranty applies to U.S. customers only.

To learn more about the Nissan transmission warranty extension, call 800-867-7669.