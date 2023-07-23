Nissan Kicks and Versa Vehicles May Lose Power Steering

Nissan recall involves about 12,000 vehicles that may have power steering sensor problems.

July 23, 2023 — Nissan has recalled about 12,000 Kicks and Versa vehicles that may lose power steering.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks and 2021 Nissan Versa vehicles may suffer from electrical connection problems in the electric power steering torque sensors.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks and 2021 Nissan Versa vehicles were recalled in 2022 but dealers didn't believe the vehicles needed the steering columns replaced.

A 2021 Nissan Versa lost power steering which caused an investigation in December 2021, and Nissan also knew of a Kicks which lost power steering in Mexico.

The supplier of the torque sensors determined bad welds had disconnected in the torque sensors.

The recalled Nissan Kicks and Nissan Versa vehicles were built from July 19, 2021, to September 27, 2021.

If the power steering assist fails, a driver will see an illuminated power steering warning light and the steering will revert to manual mode. A driver won't lose steering control, but suddenly losing power steering while at slow speeds may be quite a surprise to a driver.

Nissan dealers will inspect the steering column torque sensor lot codes and replace the steering column assemblies if they were not previously replaced.

Nissan Kicks and Versa owners should watch for mailed recall letters in September 2023.

Owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669.