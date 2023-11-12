Nissan paint lawsuit says vehicles have defective primer which causes the paint to peel.

November 11, 2023 — Nissan peeling paint problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges problems with the primer causes the paint to peel.

The class action alleges a factory paint job should last at least 10 to 15 years, but the paint job on the plaintiff’s Nissan started peeling in half that time.

According to the lawsuit:

"Primer is a preparatory coating put on materials before painting which ensures better adhesion of paint to the surface, increases paint durability, and provides additional protection for the material being painted."

The Nissan peeling paint class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons in the United States who, within the applicable statute of limitations period, purchased a new or used Nissan-branded vehicle with defective primer."

The plaintiff asserts the peeling paint problems make the vehicles lose their values.

Nissan allegedly knows about the peeling paint problem but has refused to repair the primer and paint problem for free.

On May 7, 2018, South Carolina plaintiff Randall Culler purchased a certified pre-owned white Nissan Frontier SL from a dealer when the vehicle had about 9,000 miles on the odometer. As part of the certified program, technicians are to inspect the “Overall Paint Condition.”

The class action alleges the plaintiff noticed spots of missing paint in 2022 and in 2023 he washed his Nissan and saw "several additional spots of paint which came off as he rinsed his Vehicle with a regular water hose (i.e., with no pressure washing function)."

A repair shop allegedly told the plaintiff how peeling paint was bad on white Nissan vehicles and the Nissan paint job was "weak."

The plaintiff contends only the hood could be repaired because trying to place tape around other parts of the Nissan would only cause more paint to peel off.

"Plaintiff was informed that the only way to address the problems Plaintiff had experienced with his Vehicle’s primer was to completely reprime and repaint the Vehicle because the Vehicle was covered with less primer and paint than Vehicles of other colors." — Nissan paint lawsuit

The Nissan peeling paint class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina (Beaufort Division): Randall Culler v. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Dave Maxfield, Attorney, LLC, McDougall Law Firm, and Kazerouni Law Group, APC.