Nissan Rogue Gas Smell Lawsuit Blames PCV Systems

Owners claim gas smell can be overwhelming while driving and even outside parked Rogues.

April 28, 2023 — Nissan Rogue gas smells are allegedly caused by defective direct injection gasoline engines that suffer from oil dilution and other problems.

A class action lawsuit alleges 2021-2023 Nissan Rogues smell like gas in the cabins and outside the SUVs.

And the lawsuit also alleges owners claim the gas smell can be strong and overbearing, even when the Rogues are parked.

The lawsuit alleges Nissan knows about the gas smell problems but hasn't issued a recall to repair the vehicles. And according to the class action, engine oil contaminates fuel and causes premature wear and failures of the Nissan Rogue engines.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges the engine bearings fail because the engine oil in the Rogue loses its original viscosity, leaving the bearings and other engine parts unprotected.

"This can result in contact between metal surfaces within the engine, leading to rapid wear of internal bearings, the rotating assembly and other internal parts that rely on lubrication to function correctly." — Nissan Rogue gas smell lawsuit

Nissan allegedly conceals the engine problems which will cause Rogue owners to pay a lot of money for repairs. Without a recall of all 2021-2023 Rogues, owners and lessees are allegedly stuck because dealerships refuse to repair or don't know how to properly repair the direct injection gasoline engines.

New Jersey plaintiff Scott Young bought a new 2022 Nissan Rogue but contends he began to experience strong fuel odors from the Rogue within months of buying the vehicle. The plaintiff claims the gas smell is very strong even when he parks the Rogue in his driveway.

"Plaintiff has his vehicle serviced approximately every 5,000 miles and the dealership has not found the source of the fuel smell during any of those services." — Nissan Rogue class action lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, 2021-2023 Nissan Rogues are equipped with KR15DDT 1.5-liter or PR25DD 2.5-liter engines equipped with positive crankshaft ventilation (PCV) systems that don't prevent fuel contamination in the crankcases.

The PCV system is allegedly inadequate which allows a build-up of non-combusted fuel within the engine’s oiling system. The Rogue engine allegedly suffers from contact between the connecting rods and connecting rod bearings, and between the crankshaft and main bearings.

In addition to refusing to issue a Nissan Rogue engine recall, the plaintiff asserts dealers cannot repair the vehicles even when the Rogues are under warranty.

The class action says Nissan tells Rogue owners to ignore the gas smell and to continue driving the vehicles and maybe roll down the windows or adjust the heating and cooling settings.

The Nissan Rogue gas smell lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Scott Young vs. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC, and Sauder Schelkopf.