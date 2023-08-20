Nissan Sentra Tie-Rod Recall Affects 236,000 Vehicles

Nissan Sentra tie rods may be too weak and bend or break if the vehicle hits and object.

August 20, 2023 — A Nissan Sentra tie-rod recall has been announced for 2020-2022 Sentra tie rods that may bend or break.

More than 236,000 Sentras are recalled to prevent the tie rods from bending if the vehicles strike curbs or suffer other impacts.

This Nissan Sentra tie-rod recall replaces and expands a Sentra recall issued in June 2021.

Nissan says a Sentra owner should call their dealership for help with transportation if the steering wheel vibrates or if it feels off-center.

Nissan must design new tie rods as replacements, so as an interim repair dealers will inspect and replace any damaged tie rods. Dealers will replace both left and right tie rods once the parts are availab

Nissan estimates replacement tie rods won't be available until Winter 2023-2024. The repair should take less than three hours.

Nissan Sentra owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669 and ask for information about tie-rod recall R23B3.