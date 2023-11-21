Nissan Titan 5.0 Cummins Engine Reliability Questioned

Nissan Titan 5.0L V8 Cummins diesel engines investigated over alleged crankshaft failures.

November 21, 2023 — Nissan Titan 5.0 Cummins engine reliability is being questioned by federal safety regulators who opened an investigation into 2016-2019 Nissan Titan trucks equipped with 5.0L V8 diesel engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received multiple complaints and reports about Titan 5.0 Cummins engines that lost power.

Nissan Titan owners report the 5.0-liter engines stalled and couldn't be restarted because the crankshafts failed.

Those truck owners also complained the only way to fix the problem was by replacing the 5.0 Cummins engines.

NHTSA alleges the Cummins 5.0L V8 diesel engines have went through multiple process changes during production of the engines.

The government says nearly 39,000 trucks are included in the Titan 5.0 Cummins engine investigation.

