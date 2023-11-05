Nissan Z Cars Recalled Over Hood Issues

Nissan recalls 2023-2024 Z cars after finding problems with the pop-up engine hoods.

November 4, 2023 — Nissan has recalled 1,175 model year 2023-2024 Nissan Z cars because of problems with the fasteners in the left-side front bumper reinforcement clips which may loosen.

This will prevent the pop-up engine hoods from activating.

"The pop-up engine hood is designed to activate and raise the rear end of the hood in certain frontal collisions to help reduce impact to the head of a pedestrian. If this condition occurs, it may increase the risk of injury to the pedestrian in the event of such an accident." — Nissan

A driver won't know of a problem until it occurs.

In April, a plant technician noticed looseness in the left-hand front bumper reinforcement clip of a 2024 Nissan Z during a routine paint repair.

This caused Nissan to open an investigation which showed problems with the tightening torque for the left-hand front bumper clip.

Nissan is not aware of any warranty claims, crashes or injuries related to the condition.

About 200 of the cars are recalled in Canada.

Nissan expects to mail Nissan Z recall letters December 7, 2023, and dealers will tighten the fasteners.

Nissan Z owners may call Nissan at 800-867-7669 and ask about Z recall number R23C8.