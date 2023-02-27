Ram 1500 and 2500 Recall Issued Over Backup Camera Failures

FCA recalls about 77,000 Ram trucks because the rearview camera images can fail to display.

February 27, 2023 — Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is recalling about 77,000 Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 trucks in the U.S. and Canada due to backup camera image failures.

The 2021-2023 Ram 1500 and 2023 Ram 2500 trucks are equipped with trailer reverse steering control modules.

But those modules may prevent the rearview images from displaying when the trucks are shifted into REVERSE.

FCA opened a Ram investigation in September 2022 regarding backup camera failures, and within months engineers determined the trailer reverse steering control modules could fail.

A Ram driver won't see a rearview camera image, and the module failure also causes a violation of federal safety standards.

Chrysler dealers will update the trailer reverse steering control module software once Ram recall letters are mailed March 31, 2023.

Ram truck owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 14A.