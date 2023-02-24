Ram Fire Recall Involves Intake Heater Grid Relays

FCA recalls 340,000 Ram 2500, 3500, 3500 Chassis Cab, 4500 Chassis Cab and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks.

February 24, 2023 — A Ram fire recall includes about 340,000 trucks equipped with intake heater grid relays that may short-circuit and overheat.

Fiat Chrysler has warned Ram owners to park outside and away from anything that can catch fire.

Included in the fire recall are 2021-2023 Ram 2500 and 3500, 3500 Chassis Cab, 4500 Chassis Cab and 5500 Chassis Cab diesel trucks.

According to Chrysler, all the recalled Ram trucks are equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) says a fire is "rare" but could happen, as seen in six Ram truck engine compartment fires.

FCA reopened an investigation in October 2022 regarding engine fires in 2021-2023 Ram 2500, 3500, and 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks. The trucks were built after an October 2021 recall of Ram trucks equipped with Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel engines.

And that October 2021 Ram fire recall followed an earlier Ram truck recall for the same intake heater grid relay problems.

The 2021 recall was announced for the same problem of overheating intake heater grid relays.

Engineers investigated the recent fires and found six customer assistance records, three warranty claims and six engine fire reports from July 11, 2022, to January 13, 2023. Five of the Ram fires occurred when the engines were running and one fire was found after the ignition had been turned off.

But Chrysler says there have been no crash or injury reports related to the fires.

The U.S. Ram recall involves about 306,000 trucks, another 22,000 trucks are recalled in Canada and about 12,500 outside North America.

Ram truck owners should receive fire recall letters the beginning of April 2023.

Chrysler dealerships will replace the intake heater grid relays.

Truck owners who have questions about the Ram fire recall should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 13A.