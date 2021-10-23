Ram Truck Fire Recall Involves 141,000 Trucks

Ram 2500, 3500, Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines.

October 23, 2021 — A Ram truck fire recall includes more than 141,000 trucks following multiple engine compartment fires, and Chrysler is warning owners to park outside and away from things that could burn.

Recalled are 2021-2022 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks and 2021-2022 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks equipped with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) says an electrical short-circuit in the solid state intake heater grid relay may cause a truck fire with the ignition turned on or off.

FCA opened a truck fire investigation in February after finding a growing trend of engine compartment fires in 2021 Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 diesel trucks.

In March, Chrysler recalled about 20,000 model year 2021 Ram 2500, 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 Cab Chassis and Ram 5500 Cab Chassis trucks equipped with 6.7L Cummins engines. The trucks were found to have unprotected solid state intake heater grid relays.

But in May Chrysler learned about a Ram truck fire in a vehicle with a protected relay. Then from May through September 2021, FCA became aware of seven additional Ram truck fires in diesel trucks with protected solid state intake heater grid relays.

There has been one warranty claim but no crash or injury reports.

About 131,177 Ram trucks are recalled in the U.S., 6,769 are recalled in Canada and 3,097 trucks are recalled outside North America.

Chrysler is trying to come up with a repair for the Ram truck fire risk, but recall notices should be mailed December 3, 2021.

Ram truck owners with concerns should call 800-853-1403 and ask about Ram truck fire recall number Y76.