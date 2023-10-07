Ram 1500 owners claim the back windows leak and water damages multiple components.

October 6, 2023 — Ram 1500 leaking back windows caused a class action lawsuit alleging water leaks through the back windows of 2016-2022 Ram 1500 trucks.

The Ram 1500 lawsuit was filed by four named plaintiffs who contend leaking back windows can cause:

Cosmetic damage

Foul odors

Mold and mildew

Interference with electrical systems such as the locks, windows, headlights, tail lights, interior lights, windshield wipers, the push-to-start ignition system, the climate control system, the infotainment system, the navigation system, and the backup camera

According to the Ram 1500 class action, Chrysler failed to adequately design and manufacture the rear cabin windows, rear cabin brake lights, auxiliary antennas and related seals.

In addition, there are allegedly problems with the Ram 1500 body, and the frames and chassis do not twist or flex which causes cracks in the Ram 1500 rear windows.

The plaintiffs assert leaking rear windows in Ram 1500 trucks haven't convinced FCA to order a recall or extend the warranties.

And the lawsuit alleges even when dealerships replace the rear windows or other components, the water leaks will come back because the same allegedly defective parts are used as replacements.

Ram 1500 Leaking Back Window Lawsuit Dismissed

Judge Terrence Berg didn't seem too impressed by the arguments. The judge said the "exact nature of the defect is unclear from the complaint."

"Put another way, the complaint describes a number of symptoms, not a cause or defective component, so it is unclear whether there is one defect or two." — Judge Berg

The class action alleges Chrysler has known about the Ram 1500 leaking back windows since at least 2016, but the judge said the plaintiffs still could not specify the nature of the defect.

And even though the plaintiffs cite 38 complaints filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the judge found no evidence the complaints relate to the alleged rear window defect.

"Many complaints pre-dating 2019 concern generalized issues and do not mention or clearly relate to water intrusion. Only two complaints pre-dating 2019 mention rain or water." — Judge Berg

Part of the plaintiff's argument is how FCA knew about leaking back windows in Ram 1500 trucks based on presale testing of the trucks and based on an increase in warranty claims.

According to the class action lawsuit:

“For every one complaint filed with NHTSA, FCA likely receives hundreds or thousands of related warranty claims.”

However, the judge pointed out the plaintiffs, "provide no details regarding presale testing or the alleged increase in warranty claims."

The judge went down the list of claims against Fiat Chrysler and found problems with state-law warranty claims which he said were not properly pleaded.

According to the judge, much of the problem is how the plaintiffs didn't "pinpoint the exact nature of the defect, because different warranty periods apply to different vehicle components."

The judge ruled there was no evidence in-warranty repairs were inadequate, and the plaintiffs "have not adequately alleged the existence of a uniform defect common to class vehicles—far from it."

The Ram 1500 leaking back window lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Effie Johnson Norman v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Miller Law Firm, P.C., Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and DiCello Levitt Gutzler.