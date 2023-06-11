Recall: Kia Sportage SUVs May Lose Power Brakes

Kia recalls nearly 100,000 Sportage vehicles because of brake booster problems.

June 11, 2023 — Nearly 100,000 Kia Sportage SUVs are recalled because they could lose their power brakes.

The recall involves 2023 Kia Sportage vehicles are equipped with brake booster diaphragms that become misaligned which can cause internal vacuum leaks.

The SUV could lose its power brake assist which can cause extended stopping distances.

As a result of losing power brakes, the brake pedal will feel hard to press as a driver attempts to stop the Sportage.

In January, Kia determined a brake booster vacuum leak caused lean combustion diagnostic trouble codes.

Kia worked with the supplier to investigate the brake booster vacuum leak and discovered a gap in the brake booster shell which could allow the booster diaphragm to slip out of position.

Kia found 65 complaints from Sportage drivers who said their brake pedals felt too hard, but there were no crash or injury reports.

Engineers studied the problem and determined the vehicle assembly process didn't cause the problem, but misaligned brake booster diaphragms caused the hard brake pedals.

Kia went on to find 73 complaints of hard brake pedals due to brake booster failures between March 24, 2022, and May 5, 2023.

Kia Sportage brake booster recall letters will be mailed July 21, 2023. Kia dealerships will possibly replace the Sportage brake boosters.

Kia Sportage owners may call 800-333-4542 and ask about brake booster recall number SC272.