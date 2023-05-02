Recall: Nissan Rogue, Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60

Nissan recalls about 13,000 vehicles to inspect the driver's seats.

May 2, 2023 — About 13,000 Nissan Rogue, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 vehicles are recalled because the 2023 models have driver's powered seats that may not be fully secured to the seat frames.

This can cause the seat frame welds to detach from the rear inboard seat brackets.

In December 2022, Nissan received a report related to a 2023 Nissan Rogue driver's seat that had too much movement.

Nissan collected the affected parts and began an investigation.

Engineers found a broken weld on the driver’s seat frame between the rear inboard bracket and inboard seat rail. Nissan and the supplier conducted a parts audit of 22,726 driver’s seat rails and zero were reported with a faulty welds.

Nissan also discovered the problem was caused by a problem at a sub-supplier.

Nissan investigated the impact of the weld condition of the rear inboard seat rail bracket and performed a sled pull test on the worst case weld problem.

Other than the original warranty claim, Nissan says no additional claims have been received.

Nissan says a driver will not have any indication of a problem until it occurs.

Nissan will mail recall letters June 10, 2023. Nissan dealers will possibly replace the driver's seat cushion frames.

Nissan Rogue, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669. Nissan's recall reference numbers are PC966 and PC967.