Subaru Driveshaft Recall Affects Ascent, Impreza, Legacy, Outback

Subaru driveshafts may detach due to loose propeller shaft center support brace bolts.

September 29, 2023 — A Subaru driveshaft recall involves more than 4,300 vehicles because the driveshafts may detach due to loose support bolts.

The Subaru recall includes these vehicles equipped with driveshafts that could disconnect at the front.

2023 Subaru Outback / Built March 21–March 31, 2023

2023 Subaru Legacy / Built March 21–March 30, 2023

2023 Subaru Ascent / Built March 20–March 29, 2023

2023 Subaru Impreza (4-door) / Built March 22–March 27, 2023

2023 Subaru Impreza (5-door) / Built March 22–March 31, 2023

According to Subaru:

"Some mounting surfaces for the propeller shaft center support brace bolts may have been inadvertently painted during the supplier’s manufacturing process. If these mounting surfaces are painted, the support brace bolts may not retain the specified torque."

The automaker says in the worst case scenerio, the front-end of the propeller shaft could separate if both of the center support bolts completely come out due to continuous vibrations.

An inspection in April identified a low torque for a bolt of the propeller shaft center support brace, causing engineers to open an investigation.

The supplier determined there may have been problems with the paint masking process, and although no field reports, crashes or injuries were reported, Subaru announced the recall.

A Subaru driver may have some warning of a problem if they hear abnormal sounds or feel vibrations from under the vehicle.

Subaru driveshaft recall letters are expected to be mailed November 20, 2023, and dealers will clean the bolt mounting surfaces of the center support braces and install new bolts.

With questions about the Subaru druveshaft recall, owners may contact Subaru's customer service at 844-373-6614.

The Subaru driveshaft recall number is WRN-23.