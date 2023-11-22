Subaru Recalls Crosstrek, Forester, Legacy and Outback

Nearly 109,000 Subaru vehicles may have safety switch problems due to weld issues.

November 22, 2023 — Subaru welding problems have caused a recall of nearly 109,000 model year 2021 Subaru Crosstrek, 2022 Subaru Forester, 2021-2023 Subaru Legacy and 2021-2023 Subaru Outback vehicles.

Subaru says a faulty weld may allow water to enter the inhibitor switch (neutral safety switch) and cause it to fail.

The inhibitor switch is used to prevent a vehicle from starting in gear.

According to Subaru, several problems are caused by failed switches.

"Over time, moisture intrusion may cause the inhibitor switch to become inoperative. An inoperative inhibitor switch may result in the backup lamps not illuminating when in reverse gear, the rear-view monitor not displaying, the transmission gear select indicator in the instrument panel not being displayed, or inability to start the engine."

Subaru says the problem was caused by a worn welding jig that didn't create a thick weld between the stator and cover. This will allow water to enter because the seals won't properly function.

The automaker first learned of a problem in June 2021 and it was determined the supplier rotated the welding jig out of position during normal maintenance.

Subaru is aware of 12 technical reports in the U.S. but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Nearly 13,000 of the recalled Subaru vehicles are in Canada.

Subaru expects to mail recall letters January 8, 2024, and dealerships will replace the inhibitor switches.

Subaru owners may call 800-782-2783 and use recall reference number WRQ-23.