Subaru Thermo Control Valve Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

Subaru engines allegedly overheat and fail because the thermo control valves crack and fail.

December 7, 2023 — A Subaru thermo control valve recall is allegedly needed to fix problems with these popular models.

2019-2021 Subaru Crosstrek

2019-2021 Subaru Forester

2019-2021 Subaru Legacy

2019-2021 Subaru Outback

A class action lawsuit alleges Subaru should order a thermo control valve recall because the valve fails and can destroy the engine.

Subaru engine coolant allegedly cannot flow through the engine which causes overheating.

In addition, the Subaru vehicles allegedly need to be recalled for the thermo control valves because the valves are made of a plastic material instead of aluminum or stainless steel.

The lawsuit asserts the Subaru thermo control valve (also known as a temperature control valve or thermostatic control valve) is an important component to maintain optimal engine temperature and to prevent the engine from overheating.

According to the class action, the thermo control valve is faster than traditional thermostats at responding to engine temperature changes.

The plaintiffs contend the Subaru valves cannot handle the engine heat which causes the thermo control valves to crack and fail prematurely.

Subaru drivers complain of seeing warning lights after the valves fail, then the vehicles lose, "Brake Assist, Eyesight Driver Assist Technology, Lane Keep Assist and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Braking, Pre-Collision Throttle Management."

Instead of a Subaru thermo control valve recall, the automaker issued a technical service bulletin in February 2022.

TSB 09-80-21 was titled, “Thermo Control Valve – Design Change,” and sent to dealerships to prevent “sensor corrosion.”

The TSB informed dealers about a “new thermo control valve assembly” that contains “an enhanced stainless steel internal shaft for optimized durability along with advanced water proofing for the sensor portion.”

In addition, a new resin molding process was also used in the new assembly.

"Despite knowing of the Defect, Subaru has not successfully remedied it. The purported fix provided through Subaru’s updated design has been ineffective. As a result, Plaintiffs and Class Members have been forced to pay out of pocket for replacements to their thermo control valve." — Subaru class action lawsuit

The Subaru thermo control valve class action lawsuit was filed by these three vehicle owners.

Scott Austermann / Missouri / 2020 Subaru Outback

Mackenzie Beuttel / Illinois / 2020 Subaru Legacy

Jennifer and John Werthmann / California / 2020 Subaru Forester

The Subaru thermo control valve class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Austermann, et al., v. Subaru of America, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sauder Schelkopf LLC.